Africa’s leading economic experts will on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Agip Hall of Muson Centre Onikan Lagos, hold discussions around resuscitating the continent’s economy in the post Covid-19 era on the occasion of the annual talk fest of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) tagged, “19th CVL Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium.”

The theme for this year’s lecture is “Economic Evolution of Life After COVID 19” and emphasis will be placed on “Measures to rebuilding Economies in Africa” following the devastating effect of the pandemic on the existential conditions of the people.

Renowned Economists and seasoned experts are expected to share their thoughts at the much anticipated symposium.

Some of the distinguished personalities that would be speaking at the event are Prof. Eyitayo Lambo, Former Nigeria’s Minister of Health and CEO of the International Management and Health Consultants; Ambassador Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade Industry and Mining African Union AU and Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Political Economist and Presidential aspirant for the 2023 Presidential election).

Others include Dr. Bismark Rewane, Economist, Banker and Financial Analyst; Prof Chris Ekong, Prof. of Economics University of Uyo) and Dr. Ayo Teriba, Foremost Economist and CEO, Economic Associates..

The Lecture and Symposium is expected to recommend an all-inclusive economic blueprint for Africa’s policy makers to utilize as a roadmap for implementing a more robust economic framework for the common good of the continent.

Every year, CVL collaborates with world leaders from across the globe, Erudite scholars, Seasoned administrators and renowned Technocrats, to discuss and proffer lasting solutions to key issues affecting the continent of Africa through her flagship programme, “The Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium” which holds every February.

Over the years, the Centre has successfully hosted 18 thought provoking editions, featuring brilliant minds from around the world with discussion on various issues ranging from Education, Leadership, Cities Development, Employment, Democracy, Youth Empowerment, Economy, Values, Agriculture and Entrepreneurship amongst others.

Previous editions have hosted the likes of President Paul Kagame, former President Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, President George Oppong Weah, General Yakubu Gowon, Sultan Mohammad Saad Abubakar (The Sultan of Sokoto) and experts such as Prof Paul Collier of Oxford University, Prof. Leif Rosenberger(International Economist and Security expert) Current President of the African Development Bank Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, Former UNIDO Director General Dr. Kandeh Yumkella; Mr. Wamkele Mene (Secretary General of the African Continental Free trade Area ACFTA) and Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah (Afrexim bank President) amongst others.

The event is also hosted annually on or a day after the birthday anniversary of the host Prof. Pat Utomi, a renowned Political Economist and Founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership, a social enterprise involved in leadership development activities, aimed at raising self-sacrificing leaders who are expected to drive Africa’s quest for modernity and human progress through research, influence and advocacy.

For sponsorship contact John Joseph [email protected] or Nnaemeka Anuli [email protected]

