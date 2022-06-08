Jude Ezenwafor, a former chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra state, has been declared winner of a presidential primary organised by a faction of the party.

Ezenwafor, a sole aspirant, was elected through affirmation at the exercise which held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The development comes days after Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, was elected as presidential candidate of the party at a primary organised in Delta state by the Julius Abure-led faction of the party.

However, prior to Obi winning the primary, Calistus Okafor, chairman of another faction of the party, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1636/2021, and filed before a federal high court in Abuja, challenged the legality of the Abure-led faction.

In a ruling on May 30, Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, ordered that the LP and some of its executives be served with a fresh suit challenging the party’s leadership, after which the matter was adjourned till June 30 for further mention.

Meanwhile, in his address to supporters on Wednesday, Ezenwafor said he has what it takes to lead Nigeria well.

“I am on a rescue mission to free Nigerian from social, economic and political crises currently bedevilling it,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“Labour is leading a revolutionary course. Labour Party will win the general election. Our party is going to take over Nigeria and bring back the glory Nigeria needs.

“I have been in the corridors of government for the past 20 years. We are here on a rescue mission.”

Ezenwafor, a former aide to Willie Obiano, former governor of Anambra, also served under Obi.

On his part, Okafor, factional chairman of the party, described the candidate as “a man of integrity”.

“Having met all the requirements of the party, we hereby affirm you to be the presidential candidate of the Labour Party come 2023,” he said.

Okafor, however, said he has nothing against Obi.

“I am fighting for what is my right. I am not fighting my brother. Those who think I’m being used should have a rethink,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given all political parties till June 9 to conclude on their primaries.