The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled Dumebi Kachikwu, its presidential candidate, over “anti-party activities”.

The decision of the party to suspend Kachikwu and seven other members was conveyed in a statement issued on Saturday by Ralph Nwosu, the party’s national chairman.

The presidential candidate had supported the call for Nwosu to resign after holding office for 17 years.

In the statement, the chairman said a seven-member disciplinary panel found Dumebi guilty of all the allegations levelled against him.

“The seven-man Disciplinary Panel set up by the African Democratic Congress, ADC to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti party activities and gross violations of the Party’s constitution amongst others leveled against Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others, sat on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th of September respectively and submitted its report formally to the leadership of the party on the 15th of September 2022,” he said.

“The panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation leveled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr.Dumebi Kachikwu and others be expelled from the party.

“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the Panel with modification.

“Consequently, the following individuals are hereby expelled from the Party: Dumebi Kachikwu, Kingsley Oggah, Bello Isiyaka, Kabiru Hussain, Kennedy Odion, Musa Hassan, Clement Ehiator and Alaka Godwin William.

“With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stable and determined to move into reckoning across the country.”