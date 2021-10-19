The University of Oxford, United Kingdom has appointed Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party in the 2019 presidential election, as an Academic Visitor.

The appointment is for the period of the University’s Michelmas Term, starting from October to December 2021.

According to a statement, Moghalu who had since declared his intention to run for president again in 2023 under the platform of ADC, would be an Oxford Martin Visiting Fellow hosted jointly by Oxford’s Department of Politics and International Relations and Oxford Martin School, a social science research centre that was established to tackle the most pressing opportunities and challenges of the 21st century.

As an academic visitor, Moghalu would deliver lectures on political economy, lead a seminar on the Nigerian economy, and complete work on two forthcoming books.

He would also share his knowledge and experience with students and the teaching faculty at Oxford, and hold consultations with members of the UK political, business and civil society communities.

Moghalu was a Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, USA.

He previously worked for the United Nations for 17 years in nation-building, international security, legal affairs and development finance roles at the UN Headquarters in New York and other duty stations in Cambodia, Croatia, Rwanda, and Switzerland.

He obtained his LL.B. degree at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, an M.A. at The Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a Ph.D. in International Relations at the London School of Economics, and is the author of four published books.

Moghalu had also announced on October 8, 2021, his intention to run for office of the President of Nigeria in the 2023 elections in Nigeria under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The ADC is expected to be a key player in an anticipated merger of several political parties into a “Third Force” mega party that would challenge the APC and the PDP in the 2023 elections.