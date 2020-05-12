... applauds Osun govt for being proactive

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Chairman of Road Transport Employer’s Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN) Osun State chapter, Chief ‘Jire Aweda Oyebode has urged residents of the state who will be traveling from Osogbo to other areas not to panic over the current global Coronavirus pandemic, as according to him, the union has embarked on sensitisation of members about preventive interventions to keep the virus at bay.

Oyebode gave the assurance while speaking with Journalists in Osogbo.

According to him, the leadership of the union in the state have done the needful in terms of sensitising members all over the state on how to strictly follow all the guidelines given by the state government.

Oyebode who enjoined the citizens to cooperate and observe all the precautionary measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus, warned them not to violate any rules given as the government meant well for citizens.

He restated that members of RTEAN in the state have been sensitised on how to relate with people especially passengers on daily basis.

He said they have recommended frequent hand washing, using handkerchief, tissue paper or covering the upper arm while coughing or sneezing, staying away from passengers when sick in order to prevent/reduce transmission of communicable diseases, including flu.

He further said it has become imperative to sensitize their members because the outbreak was in all our neighboring states which Osun share boundary with so as to curb the influx of the infected ones into the state.

He commended the proactiveness of the administration of governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the hard work of security agencies in enforcing the compliance of guidelines.

He also eulogized the resilience of the media in disseminating information adequately about the pandemic

Oyebode implored the people of the state to support the government and the authority in curbing the spread of COVID 19 in the state.