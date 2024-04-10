Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated Muslims in Osun State and across the globe on the conclusion of 1445AH (2024) Ramadan and occasion of the Eid-el-fitr celebration.

He noted that though Ramadan has ended, Muslims must continue to reflect on and sustain the lessons and virtues of the Holy month and replicate same in their daily lives, particularly in their conducts and dealings with others.

Oyetola in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, prayed Almighty Allah to accept all the acts of worship and supplication of the Muslim faithful during the just-concluded holy month.

While wishing the faithful a blessed and peaceful Eid-el-fitr celebrations, the former governor admonished them not to forget the significance of Ramadan and should carry on with its numerous lessons and virtues.

Oyetola said: “I send my warmest good wishes to all Muslims in our State and indeed across the world as we celebrate Eid-el-fitr. May we all enjoy a blessed and peaceful Eid celebration. It is my prayer that Allah bless us with the opportunity to witness many more of it in sound health.

“I also pray Allah accept all our ibadaah (acts of worship) and supplications in the month of Ramadan. I enjoin us not to forget the significance of the holy and spiritually-rejuvenating month, and carry on with its numerous lessons and virtues that it has come to teach and remind us. Let us continue to demonstrate the lessons of Ramadan in our daily activities and dealings with others.

“As we celebrate the Eid with our family and loved ones, let us remember to extend love and compassion to the needy and less privileged in the society. As we give with humility, Allah will reward us and multiply in abundance whatever we spend in charity.”

