By OBINNA EZUGWU

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday named Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff.

He will replace Abba Kyari who died of Coronavirus last month.

A scholar and diplomat, Gambari 75, hails from Kwara State, North Central Nigeria.

Gambari has held many high profile positions both in Nigeria and internationally. He was Minister for External Affairs between 1984 and 1985. He also served as chairperson of the African Union Commission, appointed by former secretary general of the United Nations, Mr. Ban Ki-moon, as well as Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur effective from 1 January 2010.

He had additionally served as the Special Adviser on the International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, as well as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (USG) for the Department of Political Affairs (DPA). He was appointed on June 10, 2005, and assumed the post on July 1 of that year.

More recently, on March 4, 2013, he was named by former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmad pioneer chancellor of the Kwara State University, making him the ceremonial head of the university.