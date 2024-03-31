Connect with us

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Easter: Oyetola urges Christians to emulate Christ's virtues of love, sacrifice, perseverance, humility

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated Christians in Osun, and in Nigeria on the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He urged them to emulate the virtues of love, sacrifice, perseverance and humility of Jesus Christ, just as he called on Christian faithful in Osun in particular, and Nigeria in general, to continue to live in harmony with believers of other faiths, saying that good neighbourliness was among the several lessons Christ taught and exemplified.

In a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola noted that Easter is a special season that marks the salvation of mankind through the suffering of Jesus Christ and His crucifixion to redeem humanity hence the need for Christians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and extend an olive branch to one another during and after the festive period.

“I congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters in Osun, and across the country, on the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“As a people, this season offers us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the Cross and his resurrection, and to put into practice the lessons of love, sacrifice, perseverance and humility, which he taught and exemplified.

“We must continue to stand together in peace and unity as an indivisible entity irrespective of religion or social differences. Let us seize the occasion to be our brother’s keeper by reaching out to the less privileged amongst us”, Oyetola said.

