Rangers broke no rule for fielding CEO, Amobi Ezeaku in a match – NPFL

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has said Enugu Rangers did not break any rule by fielding Amobi Ezeaku, their General Manager and CEO, in a league match.

Ezeaku, 34, was introduced during the second half of their 2-0 away win over Tornadoes at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna last Sunday.

Chidiebere Nwobodo and Godwin Obaje had given the Flying Antelopes and seven-time champions the two-goal advantage in the first half for their fifth win in a row and five consecutive clean sheets as well.

Amobi’s involvement was, however, stirred a controversy with some wondering how an administrator could also be a player.

However, the head of competitions of the NPFL, Sunday Obaseki, confirmed that Ezeaku was registered during the mid-season transfer window and was eligible to feature for the Flying Antelopes.

“He (Ezeaku) was registered during the mid-season. It’s not the first time we have seen this in Nigeria, The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, had also played for Bendel Insurance before while in office,” Obaseki said.

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Rangers coach also defended the decision, noting that Ezeaku deserved a place in the team for his commitment in training.

Ilechukwu said Ezeaku has shown commitment to the success of the team as they now sit third in the NPFL table with 40 points from 23 matches and just two points behind leaders Lobi Stars.

“He passed medical tests and has been training with the team for months and scored many goals in training and friendly matches,” Ilechukwu told our correspondent.

“Looking at those performances, I saw that he has interest in playing and I decided to tell him to join the team. He has been up and doing in the training, very disciplined, he travels with the team in the same bus and shares a hotel room as well. Every aspect you look out for in the character of a player, he has it 100 per cent.

“I saw people in the media complaining about it but I don’t think it is wrong as long as he can contribute his quota to the team and if we are not breaking any rule,” the coach said.

The coach also maintained that the administrator didn’t force himself on the team and doesn’t interfere with the team selection, Punch reported.

“What he cannot do is to decide when he is going to play because I’m in charge. And he didn’t force himself on the team. I also want to correct that impression as well. When I see he can’t start or come in, he will be on the bench.

“For now, he will play only away games, and will start playing home games later,” Ilechukwu added.

