Enyeama expresses readiness to join Super Eagles coaching staff

Vincent Enyeama, former Nigeria goalkeeper, has expressed interest in becoming part of Super Eagles coaching staff as goalkeeper trainer or in any other capacity.

In an interview with Lagos Talks, Enyeama, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever goalkeepers to have represented the country, noted that he wouldn’t say no to Nigeria if called upon to help in any capacity.

“Becoming a goalkeeper coach, first of all, I’m not yet certified. If they want me to be like Zidane, who was not yet certified, but Real Madrid had faith in him, it can happen,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem if they wake up tomorrow and say, Vincent, come and be part of the setup- I will gladly do it. I can never say no to my country, I have always said that.

“I can never say no to Nigeria. I will bring my experience over the years in Europe, and we will do it. But they have to call me first.”

Enyeama, 41, made 101 appearances for the Super Eagles before his controversial retirement in 2015 after a clash with former head coach, Sunday Oliseh.

