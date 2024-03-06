Nigeria eligible teenage sensation, Ethan Nwaneri to sign record Arsenal deal after City offer

Connect with us

Nigeria eligible Arsenal teenage star, Ethan Chidiebere Nwaneri, is set to sign a record-breaking deal after Man City tabled a “substantial” offer.

The 16-year-old who is of Nigerian decent, will sign pro terms with the Londoners as soon he turns 17 on 21 March, sources told Football Insider.

Nwaneri’s current scholarship agreement will be converted into a professional deal in a fortnight’s time following fierce competition from Premier League sides for his services.

It is believed that Man City have made a “substantial” offer, sources say, for the attacking midfielder while Chelsea also held strong interest.

Nwaneri, who was born in 2007, has already been given the highest-ever wages for an academy player in Arsenal’s history in what is a record-breaking deal for the club.

He is highly regarded by manager Mikel Arteta and the club’s hierarchy for his development since joining the academy in 2016.

The Englishman of Nigerian descent made his first senior appearance for the Gunners last season as a late substitute in their 3-0 away win against Brentford to become the youngest-ever Premier League player at 15 years and 181 days old.

This season, he has made the senior matchday squad on six occasions in all competitions and was used as a second-half substitute in Arsenal’s 6-0 win against West Ham United last month (February 11).

