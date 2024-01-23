Osun APC begs Tinubu, IGP to rescue state from Adeleke’s ‘maladministration’

Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to come to the aid of the people of the state and rescue from what it called ‘the scourge of political tyrants in the corridor of power who since November 2022 have been threatening law-abiding citizens of the state.’

The APC also called on heads of security agencies in the country, particularly Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun to come to the aid of its members who it said have been arbitrarily blacklisted for series of violent attacks by the state government.

This is even as members of the opposition frowned at the ‘protracted shutdown of the courts in the state by the Senator Ademola Adeleke led-government, describing the action as “inhuman” and security threat given high number of lawsuits that would have been adjudicated and disposed off for justice.’

The opposition party made the appeals on Monday while briefing journalists on development capable of plunging the state into avoidable crises.

Addressing the Press Conference, held at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal said the call was necessary ‘to nip in the bud the plot of Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers to harass, kidnap and kill leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to silence the voice of the opposition.’

Advertisement

Lawal described the ‘White Paper’ purportedly issued by Governor Adeleke as a ‘mere smokescreen,’ saying the motive was aimed to “divert the attention of the public from asking pertinent questions regarding the looting carnival and grossly irresponsible conduct of the mediocre and political charlatans in the seat of power in Abere.”

According to him, “the Task Force, secretly set up by Governor Adeleke and peopled by the PDP thugs and notorious criminals on the wanted list of the police have been billed to forcefully retrieve some vehicles duly approved for past government functionaries.”

He said the decision of the government is to further provoke the law-abiding citizens, injure them and precipitate violence in the state.

“On the threat to lives and properties of the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, Security reports available to us revealed that the handlers of the state government will anytime from now carry out the evil plan by hiding under the excuse of implementing the White Paper recently issued by the Osun State Government.

“Recall in March 2023 during a similar Press Briefing to mark the 100 days in office of Governor Adeleke, we informed the esteemed public how the current Government in the state squandered the N90 billion revenue accrued to it, since that time, the state government has made more money, running to N200billion (including money to the local government areas), and our Party has not backed down from its noble role of exposing the rot in the Adeleke administration.

“Our profound insistence that Governor Adeleke should disclose the identities of the Contractors handling major projects in the state has continued to enrage the government and necessitated the plot to clamp down on our members, especially those who served in the government of Ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and members of our media team.

“We have, on many occasions, challenged the state governor to prove to the public that the government contracts are not being executed by cronies and proxies of his elder brother, Dr Deji Adeleke and sister, Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni. The handlers of the state government are not happy about the fact that our Party has successfully raised the consciousness of the Nigerian public, particularly the citizens of Osun, as to how the N9billion Federal Government Palliative Fund and additional N4.5billion NG-Cares grant recently received by the current regime were diverted and looted”, he added.

Advertisement

On the recent White Paper issued by the government nullifying the selection processes that produced some traditional rulers in the state – the Aree of Iree, the Owa of Igbajo and Akinrun of Ikirun, Lawal described the move as an undignified double standard untypical of a responsible governor and leader.

“On assumption of office in November 2022, Governor Adeleke had ordered for the suspension of some traditional rulers installed during the Administration of the immediate-past governor and the above mentioned stools have since become subjects of court litigations in which the governor and the government of Osun State are defendants.

“However, while the governor cleared the Alawo of Awo to function as Oba pending the determination of the law suit in respect of the stool, he maliciously nullified the processes that produced the Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo and ordered for fresh processes; he declared the Akinrun of Ikirun stool vacant pending the outcome of the court case.

“It’s a mockery of the judiciary that the head of the executive arm of government would make a pronouncement on a case before a court particularly in a case he is also a defendant! That is sub judice.That makes the governor a judge in his own case.

The APC Chairman expressed the concern of the path that at a time four traditional rulers were said to be on suspension, Governor Adeleke gave recognition to Alawo of Awo, even to an extent of encouraging the Kabiyesi to give chieftaincy titles to the governor’s sister, Dupe Adeleke-Sanni and her husband.

Lawal cautioned that the reactions of the indigenes of the affected towns leave much to be desired and if not well managed could cause a monumental break-down of law and order.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke should save the state of impending mayhem by reverting to status quo ante pending the outcome of the law suits instituted by the affected parties.

Advertisement

“We use this medium to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police in the country to intervene in the brewing situation in the state”, Lawal said.