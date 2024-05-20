U.S. sports envoys inspire breakdancing enthusiasm in weeklong visit to Nigeria

Two renowned American breakdance experts Macca Malik and Jacob “Kujo” Lyons visited Nigeria from May 11 to 18, as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Sports Envoy Programme.

A statement from the US Consulate said their weeklong programme in Abuja and Lagos was organized with support from the U.S. State Department’s Sports Diplomacy Division and the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, in partnership with FAME Foundation, a non-profit led by Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, a U.S. government exchange alumna.

In Abuja, the U.S. Sports Envoys engaged with the Nigerian Olympic Committee, highlighting breaking’s new global status as an Olympic sport, offering world-class opportunities for Nigerian breakers.

News continues after this Advertisement

The U.S. government’s commitment to Nigerian youth and inclusion was further demonstrated through their inspiring visit to the School for the Deaf in Kuje, where they shared personal stories of dedication, leadership, and teamwork, empowering students to form a Breakdance Club and reinforcing the belief that “there is ability in disability.”

Additionally, the Envoys shared best practices for managing sports for people with disabilities. As part of their outreach, the Envoys led workshops and masterclasses at Krump Dance Studio, where breakers from Northern Nigeria gained valuable insights on preparing for Olympic competitions and mastering their techniques.

In Lagos, the Sports Envoys conducted masterclasses at the Nation Dance Studio for emerging and established breakers and shared valuable tips on how to prepare for breaking competitions. They also participated in an American Spaces Employability Webinar and engaged with breaking enthusiasts gathered at the network of 27 American Spaces in Nigeria. During the webinar, the Envoys discussed how the participants can transform their passion for breaking and other artistic forms of expression into fulfilling careers and highlighted the role of sports in developing self-confidence, leadership, teamwork, and communication skills.

To conclude their visit to Nigeria, the U.S. Sports Envoys alongside their workshop participants showcased artistic brilliance through captivating public performances in Abuja and Lagos where audiences were treated to breathtaking choreography and compelling narratives.

Acting U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Joseph Zadrozny noted that the Sports Envoy program was organized to promote cultural exchange, artistic collaboration, and the enrichment of local communities through the universal language of dance and sports.

“Our Sports Envoy Program has emerged as an integral part of efforts to build on the strong people-to-people connections between the United States and Nigeria,” Zadrozny said. “The lessons shared by our Sports Envoys – communication, teamwork, resilience, inclusion, and conflict resolution – are essential for leadership development, community building, equality, and peace.”

The Sports Envoys’ passion for breaking and desire to share knowledge with emerging and established breakers, as well as their willingness to explore other cultures, resulted in tremendous appreciation from the Nigerian breaking community, sports, and cultural leaders.

News continues after this Advertisement