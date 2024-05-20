Anambra school emerges winner of national mathematics competition

Connect with us

Students of Divine Rays British School in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, has won the just-concluded 2024 National Mathematics Competition held across designated states of the country.

According to a statement on Monday from the organisers, Catalyst Consulting, the competition, which covers all classes in the primary and secondary school levels was divided into four categories, including the lower primary category, the upper primary category, the junior secondary category and the senior secondary category.

It said the annual competition tests the ability and knowledge of pupils in Mathematics and offering them a platform to enable them excel in the subject.

According to them, Divine Rays British School was represented by its pupils in the primary section – Okonkwo Chiziterem, Ezievuo Kosiso S., Nwabueze Chikamso S., Okoye Emmanuella C., Okonkwo, Amarachi J., Uche Chiemerie Victoria – won six Gold medals at the annual tournament.

Speaking on the feat in an elated voice on Monday, the Headmistress of the school, Mrs Ifeoma Ucheama, said the achievement stands as a testament to the dedication and hardwork of both the learners and the school’s coaching staff.

Ucheama expressed sincere appreciation for the unwavering support and encouragement received from parents, guardians, and well-wishers.

She said, “The school is elated to announce the remarkable achievements of its talented learners: Okonkwo Chiziterem, Ezievuo Kosiso S., Nwabueze Chikamso S., Okoye Emmanuella C., Okonkwo, Amarachi J., Uche Chiemerie Victoria.

“This outstanding feat stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of both the learners and the school’s coaching staff.

“Divine Rays British School extends its heartfelt gratitude to the organisers of the National Mathematics Tournament for providing such a platform for academic excellence.

“Special recognition is also given to the dynamic coaches who tirelessly guided and mentored the learners towards success.

“The entire management of the school expresses sincere appreciation for the unwavering support and encouragement received from parents, guardians, and well-wishers.

“These achievements underscore the school’s commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a culture of academic excellence. Congratulations to the gold medalists and may their success inspire future generations of scholars.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

