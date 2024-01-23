Tinubu won’t support looting of public funds, Adeleke fires back at Osun APC

Osun Sate Governor, Ademola Adeleke has responded to a recent statement by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) concerning the state government white paper report, asserting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not support looting of public assets

The Osun APC had in the statement on Monday, accused the Gov Adeleke of being a tyrant who according to it, had blacklisted its members for attack.

But in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke stated that, the President has always commended him for clearing the mess he met in Osun while also emphasizing that President Tinubu abhors looting of public assets.

“I have interacted with President Tinubu a lot of times, and I know he appreciates my effort in cleaning the many messes I encountered in Osun.

“From the actions of the President, he has shown he is a man of due process and, as such, will never support looting of public assets. It’s now unfortunate that Osun APC is showing acts that are contrary to the President’s style of governance

“Moreso, at the inception of our government, I set up an Asset Recovery Committee, with most of those with government properties alerted to the need to return them. It is now the report of the committee I’m acting on as demanded by the good people of the state”, the Governor stated.

Governor Adeleke made this known after meeting with management of Segilola Mining Company at the Governor’s office in Osogbo.

Governor Adeleke further asserts that since he took over, he has been governing the state without any partisan affiliation and has not dragged any political adversaries to the anti-graft agencies even when there are clear reasons to do so.

He said his administration would leave no stone unturned to recover all looted government properties while urging the appointees of the previous administration in the state to return all government properties in their care.