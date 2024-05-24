Only court can determine Nnamdi Kanu’s fate – AGF Fagbemi

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, says the charges preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, can only be determined by the court.

Fagbemi who spoke on Friday, while answering questions after the presentation of his one-year in-office scorecard at the sectorial ministerial press briefing in Abuja, noted that Kanu’s situation is different from that of the convener of the RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, whom the Federal government withdrew the charges brought against him.

He also stressed that Kanu’s offence was a serious one and that his detention is in accordance with the law.

He added that since the matter is already before a court of law, the court should be allowed to do its job.

“The matter is still in court, so let’s wait for the court.

“Sowore and Kanu are not the same. When it comes to the first one, I did not have difficulty to say, go. But, I have difficulty with the second one,” he said.

Sowore was arrested in 2019 and prosecuted for calling for the forceful takeover of the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government, through the Office of the AGF in February 2024, filed a notice of discontinuation of the case.

Likewise, Kanu was arrested and prosecuted by the Buhari-led administration for treasonable felony charges.

At the last sitting on Monday, May 20, the court rejected his fresh bail application alongside his request to be moved from the Department of State Services custody to a prison service or house arrest.

