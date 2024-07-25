Abia state chapter of Labour Party gets new chairman

Mr. Emmanuel Nweze Otti has been inaugurated as the new chairman of Abia state chapter of the Labour Party.

He replaces the incumbent, Chief Ceekay Egara who has been appointed National Vice Chairman, South- East of the Party.

According the the Party’s constitution, Otti is expected to remain in that office , on acting capacity, until the next congress scheduled for mid-next year.

Speaking at the Inauguration held at the Labour Party Secretariat, Umuahia, leader of the Party in the state, Governor Alex Otti acknowledged the constitutional provision of the party and congratulated Emmanuel Otti on his emergence as the New Acting State Chairman.

Dr. Otti, however, charged the Newly Inaugurated State Chairman of the party to “do good to all men without discrimination”. He expressed confidence in his ability to lead the party with integrity and fairness.

His words:”Going by the Constitution of the party, I was told that stakeholders of the Labour Party have met, and selected Emmanuel Otti as the acting State Chairman and Prince G.O. Ndubueze to replace him as the Deputy Chairman South of the party until Congresses take place next year.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you and charge you to do good to all men without discrimination, without let or hinderance.

“It is a great position of responsibility and I have no doubt that as a Knight of the Church, you will be fair to everyone that comes across you”.

Governor Otti commended the members of the Labour Party for their unwavering dedication since they joined the party in 2022 and lauded their efforts in dismantling the previous leadership of the PDP in Abia state.

On his achievements so far, Gov. Otti remarked that despite being in power for just 14 months, his administration has made modest efforts in delivering democratic dividends to the people and assured citizens that greater developments are on the horizon.

He declared, “at every forum that I find myself, I always extend my thanks and appreciation for the job all of you did actively to dismantle the leadership of PDP in this state and install the leadership of the people”.

“The Bible records that when the righteous is in power, the people rejoice. The modest efforts that we have put in, have been appreciated by the people. And because the people have appreciated the little that we are doing, I want to assure you that what you will see in the next one year, would not have been seen in this State before. Like I said in the past, what we are doing is just dress -rehearsal. Now we are putting our feet on the pedal and we promise that we will even do much better.”

Governor Otti who described the unreasonable criticisms of the opposition party an inevitable part of democracy, urged party members not to be distracted by the antics of the opposition and reaffirmed the Labour Party’s commitment to good leadership.

He expressed confidence in the Labour Party’s ability to secure victory as the state gears- up for the forthcoming Local Government elections.

Said he, “We are not going to be distracted. I want to also remind us that we should not rest on our oars. We should continue to do that which we are known for; We are Labour Party.

“Sometimes some people want to tempt us in some dark parts to give an impression that we are not different from those we replaced. That would be in their own imagination because 95% of the people know that leadership in Abia state has been redefined”.

“The interesting thing about leadership is once the people had tasted good leadership, they would never want to go back to Egypt.”

He called for continued vigilance and dedication from party members and encouraged them to sustain their support for the Labour Party, as his administration strives to deliver democratic dividends to the people.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated acting Chairman, Hon. Sir Emmanuel Otti, pledged to carry everyone along in the journey of leadership.

He called for the support of party members in order to lead better, and also reminded that the local government elections will be coming up in no distant time, stressing the need for full participation in all party activities.

Otti thanked the Governor and appreciated members of the party and her supporters, stakeholders and all who intend to join the party in the race of repositioning Abia State.

In his words, “labour party has distinguished itself as a model political group to belong across the 36 states of the federation”.

He announced that the leadership of the party in Abia, under the guidance of Governor Alex Otti has exemplified and brought to reality, the yearnings of every Nigerian, especially, people in Abia to have a leader that leads from the front.

