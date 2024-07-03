Connect with us

Headlines

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu’s release with South-East govs
Advertisement

Headlines

Three budgets, N1trn palliative deepen policy chaos

Headlines

Nigeria’s cryptocurrency market valued at over $400m - SEC DG

Headlines

Abia reads riot act to Keke, Okada operators 

Headlines

Five killed as soldiers repel IPOB attack in Ebonyi

Headlines

Court turns down Abba Kyari fresh bail request

Headlines

Alleged N1.85bn fraud: Court remands two rural electrification officials

Headlines

Tinubu used one year to stop Buhari's failures, needs one more year to fix Nigeria - Bode George

Headlines

NDLEA arrests 110 suspects in Kaduna, recovers 520.385kgs illicit drugs in May

Headlines

Moniepoint resumes onboarding, set to begin personal banking referral programme

Headlines

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu’s release with South-East govs

Published

1 hour ago

on

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu’s release with South-East govs

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, has clarified that the issue of releasing Nnamdi Kanu was not part of his discussion with the South East governors in Enugu State on Tuesday.

Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, met with the governors on their own invitation to discuss regional development issues, and the plan release of Kanu by the federal government was not part of it.

A release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, stated that the regional development issues include that of security and infrastructure.

News continues after this Advertisement

Others were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

“The meeting with them was at my invitation and Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins.

“The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence,” Obasanjo said.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *