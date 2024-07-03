Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu’s release with South-East govs

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, has clarified that the issue of releasing Nnamdi Kanu was not part of his discussion with the South East governors in Enugu State on Tuesday.

Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, met with the governors on their own invitation to discuss regional development issues, and the plan release of Kanu by the federal government was not part of it.

A release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, stated that the regional development issues include that of security and infrastructure.

Others were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

“The meeting with them was at my invitation and Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins.

“The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence,” Obasanjo said.

