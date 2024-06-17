Edwin Clark writes Tinubu, demands release of Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo reintegration

Chief Edwin Clark, elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has written to President Bola Tinubu, asking him to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to drop all charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Ijaw nation leader made the call in an open letter addressed to Tinubu on Sunday, June 16, stating that presidential executive powers should be used to release the IPOB leader.

“I have never supported the activities of IPOB under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, but today, Nigeria, a broken country where many groups and nativities have cried foul to the way Nigeria had been going since 1999 because of the military constitution imposed on Nigerians by the military,” the letter reads.

“Today, our economy is failing, our democracy is failing, our education and health institutions are collapsing, the youths are jobless, and some people are treated as second-class citizens while a few enjoy the fruit of the so-called democracy we are passing through, coupled with the violence and insecurity in the south-east; and if allowed to continue, the consequences will be very unpleasant to all Nigerians.”

“The unity of Nigeria can only be achieved and sustained if every part of the country is treated equally with the other parts, in all ramifications.

“No one can play God over Nigeria, and no section owns this country more than any other section. We want Mr President to reassure Nigerians of our oneness.”

Clark assured that Kanu’s release would end the Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East and restore peace in the country.

Clark said, “Let me re-emphasize the importance and urgency of reintegrating the Igbos into the mainstream of Nigeria, where their region will be equal with other regions in all ramifications, meaning that they should be fully and unconditionally united or be admitted into the union of Nigeria as it was before the civil war.

“The release of Nnamdi Kanu by Mr. President on political grounds is overdue, as earlier explained.

“Mr. President should direct the attorney general to enter a nolle prosequi to free Nnamdi Kanu, who has shown his intention to work with the federal government, in order to bring peace and stability in the south-east and to Nigerians as a whole, as it has been recently done in similar cases of treasonable felony, as in the case of Miyetti Allah president Abdullahi Bello Bodejo of Nasarawa state.”

