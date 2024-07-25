Protest: NSA assures governors of improved security in states

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has assured state governors of of its commitment to ensuring that there is improved security in the states, as the planned nationwide protest by the youths draw closer.

Several youths have indicated that they plan to start nationwide demonstrations from August 1 over the country’s economic hardship.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the governors on Wednesday, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, chairman of the forum, said the NSA briefed them on growing momentum for the protests.

“The NGF received a briefing from the National Security Adviser’s (NSA) office on the current security situation in the country,” he said.

“The NSA noted the growing momentum for a planned protest demanding government attention. The NSA is committed to supporting the governors in improving security architecture at the subnational level.

“The governors thanked the NSA and reinstated its commitment to enhance the security of lives and properties at the subnational.”

The NGF chair said governors received Ndiame Diop, new country director of the World Bank, and his team.

“They introduced themselves to the Forum and presented the Bank’s various programmes currently being implemented in the states, including HOPE (Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equality), Food and Nutrition Security,” he said.

“The Forum received a presentation from the Honorable Minister of Health and Social Welfare on the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Program (NHSRIP).

“The minister provided updates on the Sector-Wide Approach, the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), Primary Health Care (PHC) Revitalization, and the National Supply Chain Management.

“Governors reiterated their commitment to improving health outcomes for all Nigerians.”

AbdulRazaq added that the governors received a briefing from the states’ attorneys-general on the recent supreme court verdict on financial autonomy for LGs.

