Citizen Samuelson Iwuoha was a human rights activist in Imo State. He was the one-man riot team that battled then governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, to stupor. He was the lone voice that highlighted what he described as Ohakim’s gross misdeeds and why he ought not to be re-elected in 2011. Eventually, Imolites listened to him and Ohakim lost his re-election bid.

Today, Iwuoha has abandoned his human rights activism. He is now a politician. He is an aide to the speaker of, Imo State House of Assembly. Just last week, Iwuoha asked a rhetorical but pertinent question to wit: “This one everybody is now calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I am sure he will not go the Chief MKO Abiola way”?

Iwuoha’s rhetoric but apparently searching question was not directed at anyone in particular yet, it represents the political mood as well as sociocultural feelings in the South East.

There is palpable fear that the Abiola tame plate where the unofficially declared winner of the controversial June 12, 1993 presidential election died mysteriously while his bail terms had already been concluded, would be meted out on the Biafra agitator, Kanu.

However, the politics of 1993/98 when Abiola died on the day he was to be released, and that of Nnamdi Kanu who has been in detention since 2022 when he was arrested in Kenya and now when his release has taken the front burner are not similar.

Prominent Igbo leaders and top sociocultural groups have reignited measures geared toward making Kanu’s release a reality. In its last meeting held in Enugu, the South East Governors’ Forum, called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently take steps that would lead to the release of Kanu.

The chairman of the governors’ forum and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, reading the prepared speech signed by the governors who were all present, noted that Kanu’s release would usher in a new lease of life in the region.

Moments after the governors had called for Kanu’s release, the South East senators led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe equally called on President Bola Tinubu to fast-track processes by considering dialogue as well as political options towards ensuring the IPOB leader’s release.

Abaribe, speaking on behalf of South East senators stated that Kanu’s release would bring about improved security, and advanced economic development with its attendant peace, order, and prosperity in the region.

Earlier before the intervention of the Igbo governors and senators, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief (Engr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu had also tasked the federal government on the need to free Nnamdi Kanu.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, without mincing words, clearly interpreted Kanu’s continued detention as a part of Nigeria’s anti-Igbo disposition. The apex Igbo leadership wondered why Sunday Igbogho, a Yoruba, who was arrested alongside Kanu on the same offense charge would be freed while the Igbo suspect is still kept in detention.

Giving support to Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s submission, a public affairs analyst and commentator on national issues, Comrade Duru Diaku Joe, enthused thus: “There seems to be a sort of similarity between what the MASSOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazurike, suffered and what the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is suffering. That is, the federal government’s anti-Igbo stand on some issues.

“While retired General Olusegun Obasanjo was about conducting the 2003 elections, the government believed that the activities of certain ethnic agitators like Asari Dokubo of Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Uwazurike of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, and Ganiyu Adam’s Odua’a People’s Congress must be tamed.

“Eventually three of them were arrested and clamped into detention. They were there for years. When the elections were over, Asari and Adams were released while Uwazurike was left to rot in detention unjustifiably. I think he stayed more than two years after the other two were set free before he was asked to go home. This is exactly what is happening again in the prolonged case of Kanu. The politics of Kanu’s release must not be viewed from the prisms of his tribe, but from purely conditionality and constitutionalism” .

While President Muhammadu Buhri held sway, he proclaimed it to the rooftop on several occasions that Kanu’s release would be determined by the court. He therefore allowed all the judicial processes to be followed as the IPOB leader struggled for his freedom.

However, many concerned Igbo groups have called on Tinubu to consider political options in order to fasten Kanu’s freedom if the president is sincere about his avowed mantra of uniting all segments of the federation.

“You see, we are in a country where known and established killers like Boko Haram are walking in the streets free. We live in a country where the cattle rearers who have continuously been killing people particularly the farmers are not brought to book. We have read frightening accounts of where allegations against some tribes in the north have turned kidnapping into a state of the art and are allowed to enjoy thief freedom. But one man who has been asking for equity, justice, and fairness for his people, is unconstitutionally and illegally detained. This politics of Kanu’s release is reckless and must stop. At least, we are aware that a competent court of jurisdiction had discharged and acquitted him. “, Ichie Uka Ukaoma, revealed.

