Association of Nigeria Delta Communities has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The association in a letter to the president dated June 13, and jointly signed by its President, Isa Mohammed Obiri; and Secretary, Wisdom Oteyi, noted that the IPOB leader was only advocating equitable distribution of Niger Delta resources, and committed no crime to warrant his continued incarceration.

The association said Kanu’s concerns are shared by other citizens of the region, hence, he has the support of other Niger Delta citizens.

News continues after this Advertisement

“We are writing to you on behalf of the Association of Niger Delta Upland Communities and concerned citizens to urgently request the liberation of our igbo/Biafran brother and activist, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is presently detained for peacefully advocating for the just distribution of natural resources in our regions,” the letter read.

“This individual has not violated any laws and is simply exercising his rights to demand what rightfully belongs to us.

“We beseech the government to release this activist and engage in a dialogue to address his concerns, which are shared by many of us.”

The association warned that continued detention of Kanu against growing appeals for his release, could ultimately lead to unrest in the region.

“Failing to do so may only exacerbate tensions, potentially leading to unrest and public demonstrations. We sincerely believe that through dialogue and mutual understanding, a resolution can be achieved that benefits all parties involved.

“We respectfully urge the government to take the necessary steps to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the esteemed activist, within the next fourteen days for the betterment of our regions and the nation as a whole.

“We are confident that by taking this action, we can prevent further unrest and progress towards a peaceful resolution of the current situation. But your inability to release our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will unravel what will shock the whole world. We the Niger Delta upland communities will expose the high and mighty.

“We have faith in your leadership and dedication to upholding justice and fairness for all citizens. Your prompt response to this issue will not only showcase your commitment to the rule of law but also foster unity and harmony within our society.”

News continues after this Advertisement