Nigerian universities fail to make top 10 in Africa, miss out in top 1000 global ranking

No Nigerian university featured among the top 10 in Africa in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2025, that has South Africa, Egypt, among others dominating on the continent.

The list featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems also saw Nigeria miss out in the list top 1,000 globally.

QS is a higher education analytics firm that publishes annual world university rankings, evaluating institutions based on academic excellence, reputation and global diversity.

In the latest ranking, the United States leads with 197 institutions featured in the rankings, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.

For the 13th year in a row, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology holds the top spot.

Imperial College London has climbed four places to secure second position, while the University of Oxford and Harvard University are in third and fourth place, respectively, thile the University of Cambridge completes the top five.

Nigeria is represented by two universities in the rankings, with the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos both placing between 1100-1200.

Top 10 Universities in QS World University Rankings 2025:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, United States

Imperial College London, United Kingdom

University of Oxford, Oxford, United Kingdom

Harvard University, Cambridge, United States

University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Stanford University, Stanford, United States

ETH Zurich, Zürich, Switzerland.

National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore, Singapore.

UCL London, United Kingdom

California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Pasadena, United States

African Universities in QS World University Rankings 2025:

University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa (ranked #171)

University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa (ranked #267)

Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch, South Africa (ranked #296)

University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa (ranked #312)

Cairo University, Giza, Egypt (ranked #350)

University of Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa (ranked #354)

The American University in Cairo, Cairo, Egypt (ranked #410)

University of Kwazulu-Natal, Pinetown, South Africa (ranked #587)

Ain Shams University in Cairo (ASU, Cairo) Cairo, Egypt (ranked #592)

Addis Ababa University, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (ranked #771–780)

In 2023, the University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria, University of Lagos, and Ahmadu Bello University were recognised as among the best universities globally, according to the Centre for World University Rankings.

The University of Ibadan emerged as the top-ranked university in Nigeria, placing 1,163rd globally.

UNN was placed 1,784th on the worldwide ranking and second in Nigeria. ABU was ranked fourth nationally and 1,881st globally, whereas UNILAG was ranked third in Nigeria and 1,875th worldwide.

In April 2024, Covenant University ranked as the best university in Nigeria for the second time, according to Times Higher Education’s 2024 rating, which includes 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. The University of Ibadan and the Federal University of Technology, Akure, followed closely as the second and third-best universities in Nigeria, respectively.

