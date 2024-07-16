Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

FG announces criteria for admission into unity schools

Published

2 hours ago

on

FG announces criteria for admission into unity schools

The Federal Government has announced three criteria for admission into the 115 unity schools across the country, noting that 60 percent of admission will be merit-based.

The results of the examination were announced by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu in a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

A total of 71,291 candidates participated in the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination conducted in 599 centres on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

NECO had released data showing that Lagos State came tops with the highest number of candidates, with 17,751 while FCT came second with 10,209 candidates and Anambra State trailed in third position with 4,972 candidates, respectively.

“It is a highly competitive examination which is administered every year to Nigerian children both at home and abroad who desire to gain admission into our 115 Federal Unity Colleges spread across all parts of the country. These FUCs continue to strengthen our unity as a country with their motto “Pro Unitate”.

“Major highlights of the NCEE results are as follows: 71,291 candidates registered for 2024 NCEE; 66,931 candidates sat for the examination; 4,360 were absent.

“Out of the maximum obtainable score of 210, one candidate obtained the highest score of 203, while 13 candidates obtained the lowest score of 1.

“This year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates (2 candidates from Lagos State and 50 candidates from Rivers State) were involved in examination malpractice.”

“Gentlemen of the Press, the admission criteria for selection of qualified candidates into Federal Unity Colleges remain the same, these are 60% Merit; 30% Equality of State; 10% Exigency.

“Now that the results have been released, the Senior Secondary Education Department should ensure that all admission processes are concluded timely and in line with the above criteria.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

