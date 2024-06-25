Connect with us

Education in Nigeria Nation

NELFUND postpones student loan application for state institutions
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria Nation

Nigerian universities fail to make top 10 in Africa, miss out in top 1000 global ranking

Education in Nigeria Nation

ASUU joins nationwide strike

Education in Nigeria Nation

JUST IN: 30,000 have successfully registered for student loan –FG

Education in Nigeria Nation

Abia to pass bill to punish parents whose children drop out of school 

Education in Nigeria Nation

Anambra school emerges winner of national mathematics competition

Education in Nigeria Nation

British School Abuja probes viral video of students being bullied

Business Education in Nigeria

FG says 18 years should be minimum entry age to universities, polytechnics

Education in Nigeria Nation

NECO changes date for 2024 common entrance exam into Unity colleges

Business Education in Nigeria

U.K varsities face bankruptcy over decline in Nigerian students, others

Education in Nigeria

NELFUND postpones student loan application for state institutions

Published

3 hours ago

on

NELFUND postpones student loan application for state institutions

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) management has announced a 14-day postponement of the application process for student loan for state institutions due to low data submissions.

This according to a statement by the agency in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Fund said the decision was necessitated by the failure of several state-owned institutions to upload the required student data and fee information to the NELFUND Student Verification System.

News continues after this Advertisement

“To date, only a limited number of state-owned institutions have successfully completed the data submission process. These include 20 state universities out of 48, 12 state colleges out of 54, and 2 state polytechnics out of 49,” the statement said.

“While we acknowledge the efforts of these institutions, the failure to submit data from the remaining state institutions poses significant challenges to ensuring a seamless and accurate verification process for student loan applicants.

“The application window, initially set to open on June 25, 2024, will now commence on July 10, 2024.”

The Fund said the extension will provide additional time for state institutions to comply with the data submission requirements and ensure their students can benefit from the Federal Government student loan scheme.

To facilitate an efficient and error-free application process, it is crucial that all state institutions provide complete and accurate information.

This includes JAMB numbers, matriculation numbers, admission numbers, full names, level, faculties, departments, duration of program, fees, and gender of all eligible students.

Incomplete or incorrect data submissions will result in application delays and potential disqualification for affected students.

The fund urged all state institutions to expedite their data submission processes and ensure the accuracy of the information provided.

It further warned that Institutions that fail to meet the revised deadline risk disadvantaging their students, who depend on these loans to support their education.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *