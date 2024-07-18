Federal Govt College of Education Abia to take-off September

Arrangements are in top gear to ensure the take-off of a Federal Government College of Education at Ofeme-Ohuhu in Umuahia- North Local Government Area of Abia State.

To this end Abia state Government has handed over a Certificate of Ownership (C-of- O) to the Federal Government for the parcel of Land acquired and donated for the College, promised to undertake the reconstruction of roads within the temporary School premises and adjoining roads leading into the Institution as well as appointed a 4-man state committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government Prof Kenneth Kalu, to work with the team from Abuja, to ensure the September deadline given by the Federal Government for the take-off is realized. .

Speaking while handing over the land documents, the Governor named other members of the Committee to include the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Eme Uche Eme; the State Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education Mr. Kenechukwu Nwosu.

The Committee is to give the Governor its written progress report on the progress of work at the site and the Institution fortnightly.

Governor Otti stressed the need for quality teacher education to cope with the challenges of the times.

He has equally given his words to raise his annual budgetary allocation to education sector from 20 to 25 percent, as well as increase the retirement age of teachers very soon in order to achieve his desire for the sector.

Governor Otti argued that although the State Government has a College of Education at Arochukwu, which his administration is working hard to retrieve from the ruins of abandonment, the one College of Education is not enough to train the kind and number of teachers the State requires to cope with Schools Teacher/students/pupils ratios.

His words, “We consider the Federal College of Education as a great asset to the State. When you have 20 percent of your budget dedicated to education, we believe that we will probably get to 25 percent very soon.

“For us we are very resolute and unrepentant about our commitment to education. Even if you complete your education and you don’t have a job, it is not a problem; that you don’t have a job today doesn’t mean you won’t have a job tomorrow.

“We are working very hard to retrieve the State College of Education (Technical) at Arochukwu. But we strongly believe that one College of Education is not enough to train the kind of teachers and the numbers that we require.

“Having already done what many considered ingenious by increasing the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years, this administration is considering extending Teachers retirement age to 70 years, as a way of attracting people to the teaching profession.”

He explained that with teaching, one gets better with age and continuous re-training.

“We need to put our feet down on what teachers should learn and how they should learn them. The truth is that you cannot give what you don’t have. So, if you teach pinhole cameras in 2024, what you will get are graduates that will retire before they start.

“Everywhere today, we are talking of digital technology. We are talking of broadband, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). We are talking of software engineering. We are talking of artificial intelligence. We are talking of robotics and electronic vehicles. I’m bringing that to tell you where the world is going. Those are the kind of things I hope I can work with you particularly the provost, the Chairman of the Governing Council.

“We need to sit -down and look at the curricular so that you teach people what will be useful to them. I hope there will be room for us to seat down and agree on what should be taught there? And, if we don’t have the resources, we will support you to get the resources from outside”, Governor Otti assured.

“So you can take it for granted that this Government will support you. If you have set a September deadline, A journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. Let’s start. When we start, we will continue building.

“So, let me thank you once again and it is on this note that I like to handover the Certificate of Occupancy for the Federal College of Education in Ofoeme to the Federal Government”.

Earlier in her speech, Dr. Uchenna Ubah who represented Mrs. Didi Wilson-Jack the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, said that they did a lot to make the College come up over the years. But it was only when Dr. Alex Otti took charge of Abia State that everything changed.

In her words, “Your Excellency, I want to really thank you for taking the bull by the horn to establish this College of Education because when you came in, you took charge and sent some of your Commissioners. Who approached us at Abuja and made us to start processing the establishment of the college again. Left as it was at that stage, we had given off hope and really decided to take it to another State. They( Otti and his commissioners) came and showed passion and interest in the project and we started again.

“We are here today to take over the documents of the land and also to access the place that you have given us to see if by September the students can come in”.

In his Vote of thanks, the Provost of the College, Dr. Titus Ezeme thanked Governor Otti and the members of his team who played vital roles in ensuring that the college is established. He expressed confidence that having known the pedigree of Governor Otti, the promises he made to help the college stand will be fulfilled.

