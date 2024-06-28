Connect with us

JAMB releases 2024 UTME supplementary results
Published

37 mins ago

on

JAMB releases 2024 UTME supplementary results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has released the results of candidates who participated in the supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held between June 21 and 22, 2024.

This board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who stated this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said 28,835 applicants who were not able to provide biometric verification during the main 2024 UTME took the supplementary exam.

The board stated that students who were given a second opportunity to take the exam but were suspected of engaging in examination misconduct during the main UTME comprised the other category of candidates.

“The exercise, which recorded a huge success nationwide, was marked by heightened security measures put in place by the board to preclude any instance of examination infractions,” the board said.

“As such, some nefarious characters who had attempted to impersonate bona fide candidates were apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution.”

It said it will continue to ensure that no candidate benefits from any acts of infractions through the deployment of state-of-the-art technology before, during, and after its examinations.

JAMB, therefore, urged candidates, in their interest, to refrain from engaging in any form of irregularity during their examinations.

The board also prohibited applicants from soliciting score upgrades from fraudsters or mutilating their result sheets to manufacture fraudulent result sheets with higher scores.

The board advised candidates to check their supplementary UTME results by texting UTMERESULT to either 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number they used to obtain their profile codes at the start of registration.

