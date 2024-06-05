Connect with us

UN says 13m people die annually from climate change
The United Nations (UN) has disclosed that up to 13 million people die annually as a result of climate change.

This is it noted that sustainable transition like renewable energy shift and manufacturing of electric vehicles will create 24 million jobs by 2030, more than the estimated 6 million that could be lost.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets have decreased in mass.

According to the, organisation, an average of 279 billion tons of ice were lost annually between 1993 and 2019, while Antarctica lost about 148 billion tons of ice per year.

The UN said climate change is the biggest health threat facing humanity.

According to it, the impacts of climate change are already affecting health through air pollution, disease, extreme weather events, forced displacement, pressures on mental health, and increased hunger and poor nutrition in poorer countries.

It said about 13 million people die annually due to environmental factors like extreme weather events and changing weather patterns.

