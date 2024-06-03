Connect with us

Published

21 seconds ago

on

ASUU joins nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the ongoing strike by the organised labour.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and their affiliate unions had embarked on nationwide strike on Monday over minimum wage.

In a statement addressed to the branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators of ASUU on Monday, the association’s President, Emmanuel Osodeke, directed lecturers in universities across the country to join the strike as an affiliate of the congress.

The statement read, “The NLC has declared an indefinite strike action beginning from Monday, 3rd June 2024, as a result of the failure of Government to conclude the renegotiation of minimum wage for Nigerian workers and reversal of hike in electricity tariff.

“Our branches are hereby enjoined to join in the strike action as an affiliate member of Congress.

“Consequently, branch chairpersons are to mobilise all members to participate in the strike action. Yours in the struggle.”

Recall that ASUU had been contemplating a strike action after decrying the failure of FG to appoint Governing Councils for Federal Universities.

The union also faulted what it described as the nonchalant attitude of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to matters about academics in Nigerian Federal Universities.

The body, during a press briefing at the University of Abuja, also faulted the 35 per cent salary increment for professors and the 25 per cent salary increment for other academics in the university system.

The body said it saw the increment as a wage award that the government could withdraw at any time.

Obinna Ezugwu.

