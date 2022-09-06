Nigerian govt urges students to apply for UK scholarships

The Federal Government has called on qualified Nigerians to apply for the Chevening scholarships, an initiative of the government of the United Kingdom.

The National Universities Commission ( NUC), gave the urge in a a letter signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary, Administration Chris Maiyaki, and addressed to all vice-chancellors.

The Chevening Scholarships, awarded by the government of the United Kingdom, are fully funded scholarships to individuals who demonstrate the requisite skills and commitment to positive change.

The statement read: “The National Universities Commission is in receipt of the letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ref. TSW/BRI/V/T and dated 12 August 2022, with the attached Call Letter from the British High Commission Abuja, dated 3rd August 2022, on the above subject.

“Consequently, I write to forward the Call Letter to Vice-Chancellors for urgent attention and wide circulation in your various universities”.

The statement advised interested individuals to submit their applications via www.chevening.org/apply