ASUU: FG announces 23.5% increase in salaries of lecturers

The federal government has announced that it would increase salaries of university lecturers by 23.5%, while a 35% increment will be enjoyed by professors.

This is as it also disclosed that it has set up a tactical committee to review its ‘no work, no pay’ stance against striking members of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities.

Adamu Adamu, minister of education, who announced the salary increment on Tuesday, noted that the 23.5 is what the government could afford, while saying that President Muhammadu Buhari warned against signing agreements which the government will not be able to meet.

Adamu disclosed this while speaking during the meeting with vice-chancellors and other stakeholders in the university system.

He said,”The Federal Government can only afford a 23.5% salary increase for all category of the workforce in Federal Universities, except for the professorial cadre which will enjoy a 35% upward review.

“Henceforth, allowances that pertain to ad-hoc duties of the academic and non-academic staff shall be paid as at when due by the Governing Councils of Universities to which such services are rendered and to the staff who perform

them.

“That a sum of 150 billion Naira shall be provided for in the 2023 Budget as funds for the revitalization of Federal Universities, to be disbursed to the Institutions in the First Quarter of the year, and that a sum of 50 billion Naira shall be provided for in the 2023 Budget for the payment of outstanding areas of earned academic allowances, to be paid in the First Quarter of the year”.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the pro-chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Peter Okebukola, noted that the government was ready to go all out to ensure that the university lecturers return back to school.

Meanwhile, the government set up a committee to look into the recommendations of the Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs’ committee in charge of the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement between the government and the university-based staff unions.

The unions involved comprise ASUU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), among others.

The 14-man committee comprise some pro-chancellors, vice-chancellors and other stakeholders, according to Punch report.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who briefed journalists after the meeting noted that the committee would be chaired by Adamu Adamu, the minister.

Adamu on Tuesday inaugurated the 14-man committee to look into the recommendations concerning the resolution of the lingering ASUU strike.

According to the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, the members of the committee include Professor Olu Obafemi, Professor Nimi Briggs, Udo Udoma, Bashir Dalhatu, Professor Kayode Adebowale,(University of Ibadan) Professor Kabir Bala (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria), Professor Lilian Salami (University of Benin), Professor Charles Igwe (University of Nigeria Nsukka), Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede; Representatives of the Academy of letters, Science, Medicine and social sciences.

The committee will be chaired by Adamu.