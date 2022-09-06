All terrorists in Nigeria will be eliminated by December - FG

Nigeria’s federal government says it will eliminate all terrorists by December 2022.

Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, made the promise in Abuja during a joint security press conference with the Ministers of Defence, Information and Police Affairs as well as the Chief of Defence Staff on Monday.

Aregbesola promised Nigerians that their security is guaranteed.

“Nigerians have the assurance of all of us that their security is guaranteed. So, we’re here to assure you that you’re safe, that is why we’re here from the instructions of the president that you’re safe and that each day going to December, our safety and security will be better,” he said.

“What we face mostly now are clashes of cowardly attacks from those that have been routed in one locality or the other moving to give a false impression that they’re still strong. Our ultimate goal is to eliminate them altogether and restore total peace in every inch of the Nigerian soil; that we’re going to do by God’s grace, by December of this year.

“It is sounding tall but take it home, we’re determined to ensure that every inch of the Nigerian soil is safe. The determination is there and the order has been given.”

According to Aregbesola, the current security challenges were exacerbated by the restrictions and deprivations of COVID-19 despite the government’s ameliorative measures.

“But we shall continue to protect the lives and property of Nigerians and foreigners in our midst. We shall continue to work for the peace of the nation and deter elements that constitute threats to the people. We shall bear the full powers of the government to secure every inch of our land. We shall not rest until peace is fully restored in Nigeria,” he assured.