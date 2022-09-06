The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders (COSMBYLA), has described the plot by Miyetti Allah cattle breeders to establish vigilante security in all the states in the country as an attempt to Fulanize Nigeria and an open declaration of war.

According to the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East, South-South, South-West and Middle-Belt regions in a statement on Monday, the move “confirms a plot to Fulanize the country under the pretence of floating a security outfit in a land that does not belong to them.”

In the statement signed by its president-general, Mr Goodluck Ibem, the coalition said, “This so-called Vigilante Security which they claim they want to float is not security outfit but Fulani Jihadists and terrorists which they want to use to overrun the country in order to Fulanise and Islamize the nation. But their evil plan is dead on arrival.

“What interest does Miyetti Allah have to establish a Vigilante group in Benue, Ondo, Anambra and other states?

“Are these states their ancestral homes? What is their business in establishing a vigilante in another man’s land? They are looking for trouble where none exists.

“In saner climes, the leaders and members of Miyetti Allah are supposed to be in prison for crimes they committed against humanity.

“Fulani herdsmen/terrorists, who have been killing innocent Nigerians, are their members and they have owned up on several occasions that they are the ones responsible for the various vicious attacks and killings of innocent people.

“Miyetti Allah is biting more than it can chew, it’s high time their patrons who we know, know themselves should call them to order before things get out of hand.

“It is a treasonable offence punishable by law for Miyetti Allah to arrogate to themselves the power and responsibilities of a governor.

“It is insulting and it’s high time the government handles their disrespect to constitutional authority.”