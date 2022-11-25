Nigerian govt restores teaching of history in schools

The federal government of Nigeria has formally announced the reintroduction of History as a standalone subject in basic education curriculum, 13 years after its abolition

To see this through, 3,700 History teachers have been shortlisted for the first round of training for enhanced teaching of the subject.

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday at the flag-off of the reintroduction of teaching of History and training of History teachers at the basic education level.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah at the event attended by Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and other key stakeholders in the education sector, Adamu said the loss created by the absence of this subject had led to a fall in moral values, erosion of civic values and disconnect from the past.

Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Hamid Bobboyi, said 3,700 History teachers had been selected from the 36 states and the FCT. He said the selection was done on pro rata basis, with 100 teachers employed from each state and FCT.

The Sultan appealed to traditional rulers and all Nigerians to support the government’s efforts towards returning the teaching of History to the basic education level.

History was removed from primary and secondary education curricula in the 2009/2010 academic session.