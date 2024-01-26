Jürgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at end of season

German manager, Jürgen Klopp, will step down as Liverpool coach at the end of the season, the Merseyside club has announced.

In a short statement on X, the club revealed that the German communicated his decision to leave to the ownership.

“Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as #LFC manager at the end of the season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position in the summer,” the statement read.

Klopp took over as Reds boss in October 2015 and his contract was due to run until 2026 but two days after qualifying Liverpool for another Wembley final, he informed the club of his decision to quit.

“I told the club already in November,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people at this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew already for longer that I would have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth,” he added.

Klopp led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20, having won the Champions League the previous season.

He also lifted the FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield during his nine-year stay at Anfield.

