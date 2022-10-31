Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, has told his critics not to judge him based on the team’s present results but to wait till the end of the season.

Liverpool are presently in ninth place on the Premier League table, following a 2-1 defeat at home to Leeds United on Saturday.

And ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli on Tuesday night, Klopp has insisted he and the club should only be judged when the campaign concludes.

He said: “We all do our job in public, the judgement of this is maybe later on in the season. At the end of it.

“At the moment it’s not 100% fair to judge the team because we haven’t had them available, missing up front top quality. We’d usually make changes.

“Even if it’s unfair, it’s fine. It’s normal to ask these questions. Arsenal and Man City will have to answer those questions later on. We are all out there to be judged, managers, players, that’s how it is. But I don’t think about it.”