‘Epitome of grace, knowledge, beauty strength,’ Gov Otti hails women on IWD

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State governor, has congratulated Nigerian women as the world celebrates this year’s International Women’s Day, Friday March 8, 2024.

Governor Otti commended the women for their resilience and devotion to duty, not only at the home front but also in the workplace and society at large. This, according to the Governor, has been despite numerous challenges that both nature and the society have imposed on them.

He described Nigerian women as epitome of grace, knowledge, beauty and strength, who have achieved so much in different areas of life, globally, adding that the country, and indeed the world, owe them a debt of gratitude for their contributions towards ensuring global economic, social and political development.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s IWD, “Inspire Inclusion”, Governor Otti said his government has been deliberate about empowering women through improved budgetary allocation to the various sectors that have direct implications on the welfare and well-being of the women and the girl child as well as appointment of women to strategic positions in government.

“Here, in Abia State, our administration is highly gender sensitive and this has seen to the increased number of women appointed into the State Executive Council and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government.

“It is worthy of note that women occupy strategic positions in health, education , agriculture and poverty alleviation in the State Executive Council, while out of the total 24 Permanent Secretaries in the state, 17 of them are women. This is unprecedented in the history of the state civil service.

“Our administration has also demonstrated commitment in the payment of counterpart fund for the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP); a project that seeks to support improved livelihoods for women in targeted areas of Abia and Nigeria, by influencing social norms related to gender equality, promoting social inclusion and establishing institutional platforms that improve women’s access to critical life, business and technical skills,” Governor Otti enumerated in a statement issued from his office.

The Governor, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, stated further that he has already given approval for the state to begin immediate disbursement of funds at zero interest to women entrepreneurs among other operators of small and micro enterprises in the rural areas, through the state’s cooperative programme.

“This is in fulfillment of our campaign promise to empower our women in building their businesses at the grassroots and help to create wealth across the state. No less than 50 persons per ward are expected to receive the sum of N100,000, each,” he disclosed.

Governor Otti used the opportunity of the celebration of the International Women’s Day to thank all Abia women, including his wife, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, for their support, and for having faith in him, as their Governor, and entrusting the leadership of Abia State to his government.

