Gov Alex Otti hosts American-based Nigerian doctors on free medical mission to Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has expressed gratitude to members of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA), for choosing Abia state as destination for this year’s medical mission.

Governor Otti said it was a privilege to have such a team of highly sought after and dedicated medical professionals coming to render free medical treatments and surgeries to the people of Abia.

The Governor spoke when he hosted the team members to a dinner at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia, on Tuesday.

He said that his administration takes healthcare delivery very seriously and appreciated the fact that the feedback so far from the streets are very positive.

“We are very happy that you came. It’s a favour that you are doing us. We cannot take it for granted. You flew from the United States, you came with equipment and the least we can do is to do our own counterpart. We are grateful, thank you for coming to Abia state,” the Governor stated.

Governor Otti requested the team to consider visiting the state again in 2026, having already scheduled Lagos State for the 2025 edition of ANPA free medical mission in celebration of the 30th anniversary of association.

“By the time you are coming back in 2026, we will be more prepared. I am told you will be in Lagos in 2025, we can’t compete with Lagos. By the time you will be back two years from now, you will be amazed by what you would see. We will be more prepared. So, thank you for considering us, we are grateful, thank you for your support,” the Governor expressed.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, appreciated members of ANPA for coming to support the efforts of the present administration in Abia. She said that the Governor Otti led administration was very much interested in health, hence it allocated 15 percent of the 2024 annual budget to health.

Dr. Okoronkwo said so far many surgeries have been conducted by the ANPA, adding that the association had equally held training for medical personnel in the State to enhance their capacity.

Contributing, the President of ANPA, Dr. Chinyere Anyaogu, thanked Governor Otti for giving them the opportunity to practice their week in Abia State.

She expressed the hope that such medical mission in the state would not be a one off thing but would be sustained.

The dinner, which featured the celebration of the 40th birthday of the Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu and cutting of birthday cake led by Governor Otti, attracted many dignitaries including, the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Chidinma Otti; wife of the Deputy Governor, Adaeze Emetu; members of the State Executive Council including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Caleb Ajagba; Commissioners, other political appointees and Permanent Secretaries.

There were also the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi; Dr. Ikemba Iweala, husband of WTO President, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, among others.

