NAFDAC bans sale of Dex Luxury Bar Soap over presence of Butyphenyl Methylpropional
Published

48 seconds ago

on

NAFDAC bans sale of Dex Luxury Bar Soap over presence of Butyphenyl Methylpropional

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, banned the sale of Dex Luxury Lar Soap due to the presence of Butyphenyl Methylpropional.

NAFDAC in a statement posted on its official channels on Thursday, said the product, Dex Luxury Bar Soap (No 6 Mystic Flower), manufactured in Turkey, contains BMHCA, a substance prohibited in cosmetic products due to its potential harm to the reproductive system and skin sensitization.

The post reads: “Public Alert No. 012/2024.Ban on the sale of Dex Luxury Bar Soap due to Butyphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA) content.

“NAFDAC is notifying the public of the ban on the sale of Dex Luxury Bar Soap (No 6 mystic flower) by the European Union (EU).

“The product does not comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation as it is said to contain Butyphenyl Methylpropional (BMHCA) which is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its risk of harming the reproductive system, causing harm to the health of the unborn child, and may cause skin sensitization.

“As a result, a ban on the marketing of the product has been placed by some regulatory and public authorities in the EU.

“Product Name: Dex Luxury Bar Soap (No 6 Mystic Flower), Product Brand: DEX, Country of Manufacture: Turkey, Model: 11.11.22, Barcode: 8694965531, Category: Cosmetics.

“Although this product is not on the NAFDAC database, importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the above-mentioned product.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of adverse reactions or substandard and falsified regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

