Eid-fitri: Adhere to lesson taught during Ramadan, Akinleye, Osun CoS admonishes Muslims

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the end of Hijirah 1445AH ramadan, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has admonished islamic faithful to adhere strictly to all the lesson taught during the holy month.

Akinleye gave the charge in a sallah message in Osogbo

According to him, Ramadan encourages Muslim ummah to rededicate self to Allah by jettisoning all sinful habits and concentrating on almighty Allah, adding that the period of fasting gave one privilege to move closer to Allah and forsake all worldly things.

He encouraged the Muslim ummah to continue in the spirit imbibed during Ramadan and forsake what can break their relationship with Allah.

Akinleye enjoined Islamic faithful to be vigilant and celebrate in moderation, while being in love, peace and harmony with one another, and seeking the face of God in prayer.

Osun CoS enjoined the Muslim ummah in the state to use the occasion of eid-fitri to pray for the success of Adeleke’s administration to deliver the dividends of democracy as it enshrined in his developmental agenda.

