Ramadan 1443AH: Ademola Adeleke shares rice, beans to Osun indigents

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election in Osun state, has begun to distribute food items to the less privileged in the state in bid to make the ramadan period smooth for the indigenes.

Adeleke commenced rice and beans distribution across the 332 wards in the state.

According to one of his aides in charge of the exercise who preferred anonymity, the exercise has become routine for Adeleke dynasty to cushion the hardship melted on the people as a result of battered economy.

The exercise which commenced on Monday, will cover all the 10 local government in Osun West Senatorial District.

He noted that the exercise is devoid of political colouration as the foods would be distributed to all in the state irrespective of their political parties, this he noted has been part of Adeleke’s philanthropist gesture.

He also urged the people to be orderly during the exercise as no one would be excepted in the food distribution exercise.