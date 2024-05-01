May Day: Osun CoS congratulates workers, harps on more mutual synergy

As the workers in the country celebrate their day, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alh. Kazeem Akinleye has joined others to felicitate the workers in the state.

Akinleye in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, acknowledged the mutual working relationship between the entire worker force and the government of Osun state.

He noted that governor Ademola Adeleke, being a workers friendly governor, has the support of the workforce in the state, which has yielded to lots of developments.

Akinleye stated that as the chief of staff to the governor, he salutes the doggedness of the workers in the state and the unalloyed support given to the present administration.

He pointed out that the developmental agenda of the governor would not be possible if not for the support given by the workers in the state.

He assured the civil servants and the pensioners in the state of Governor Adeleke’s committment towards their welfare, adding that all what they have been receiving are just a tip of an ice berg as many goodies are still coming to them from the present administration.

Akinleye urged the workers to continue demonstrating the love and passion they have for Adeleke’s administration, saying that the government is their government and together we can lift the state to an enviable height.

