Rampaging bandits kill dozens of vigilantes in Niger

Bandits have killed dozens of vigilantes christened as ‘Yan Sa Kai’ in Dogon-Dawa community in Mariga LGA of Niger State.

Daily Trust quoted local sources to have said that the incident happened in the morning on Saturday when the bandits attempted to launch an attack on the communities in the area.

According to the report, the vigilantes were said to have trailed the bandits to their hideout, but were ambushed on their way.

News continues after this Advertisement

Sources said there were also casualties on the side of the bandits but could not establish the number of deaths on their side.

The chairman of Mariga Local Government Area, Abbas Kasuwar Garba, who confirmed the incident, said he could not give the number of casualties until search and rescue operations were completed.

He expressed concern over the security situation, saying attacks had resumed when residents were preparing for the farming season.

“Before this latest incident, we had been enjoying relative peace and we are happy that our farmers would be able to return to their farms this year after being denied access to farming for the past few years,” he said.

“But with this development, we are not happy, but the government will take action. I want people to be calm.”

When contacted, Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the attack did not happen in Niger State.

News continues after this Advertisement