Connect with us

Nation

Just In: Osun CoS, Akinleye loses mother
Advertisement

Nation

Police Act 2020 clear on who can be appointed IGP, Says Alliance

Nation

NPAN expresses concern over safety of journalists abducted in Kaduna, urges action

Nation

Abia begins full implementation of ban on street trading, illegal motor park operations

Nation

Shun behaviours that negate civil service rule, Abia Perm Sec, Ukpabi tasks staff

Arts & Books Nation

Book Review: The Power of One Man: How the Soludo-engineered Consolidation Transformed Nigerian Banks 

Nation

Lagos Assembly to pass law against street begging

Nation

New Ambassadors: Experts worried over delayed posting, say action mars diplomatic standing

Education Nation

Kogi State University Council pays courtesy visit to Commissioner for Education

Nation

AUG Foundation donates cash to nursing mothers, vulnerable women, others

Nation

Just In: Osun CoS, Akinleye loses mother

Published

6 hours ago

on

Just In: Osun CoS, Akinleye loses mother

The family of Akinleye Olohunde of Ede, Osun State has announced the passing of their matriarch, Alhaja Akinleye Hajarah Olohunde.

Alhaja Hajarah Olohunde died at the early hour on Thursday at the ripe age of 90.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by Dr. Sadiq Olohunde, the personal assistant to Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor on behalf of the family.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to the release, Alhaja Hajarah’s interment will be held by 4pm at her residence, Ajijola Area, Ede today, July 11, 2024.

The deceased was survived by children, grand children and great grand children.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (211) Ademola Adeleke (257) Alex Otti (440) Atiku Abubakar (272) Babajide Sanwo-olu (158) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (704) Buhari (144) CBN (491) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (130) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (129) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (110) Gboyega Oyetola (334) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (81) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (229) naira (161) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (173) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (231) Olusegun Obasanjo (110) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (509) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (223)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement