Just In: Osun CoS, Akinleye loses mother

The family of Akinleye Olohunde of Ede, Osun State has announced the passing of their matriarch, Alhaja Akinleye Hajarah Olohunde.

Alhaja Hajarah Olohunde died at the early hour on Thursday at the ripe age of 90.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by Dr. Sadiq Olohunde, the personal assistant to Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor on behalf of the family.

According to the release, Alhaja Hajarah’s interment will be held by 4pm at her residence, Ajijola Area, Ede today, July 11, 2024.

The deceased was survived by children, grand children and great grand children.

