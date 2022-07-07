Doyin Okupe, the Director General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, has withdrawn from his position as the Labour Party vice presidential candidate.

Okupe whose name was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as vice presidential candidate in placeholder capacity, withdrew from the role on Thursday.

According to him, the substantive vice presidential candidate will be announced in a moment.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly,” he wrote. “I feel greatly blessed to hv been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP.”