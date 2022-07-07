BREAKING: Court sacks Sherrif Oborevwori, Delta PDP guber candidate

A federal high court in Abuja has disqualified Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship race in Delta State over discrepancies in his certificates.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that Oborevwori, the speaker of the state house of assembly, isn’t qualified to contest.

The court order followed a suit instituted by David Edevbie, a former commissioner for finance, who is the anointed candidate of former governor James Ibori against Oborevwori’s candidacy.

Oborevwori is the candidate of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the state governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP.