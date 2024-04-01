Easter: Imbibe spirit of love, forgiveness, Sen Oyewumi admonishes Christians

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi, has admonished Christians to reflect on the purpose of the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ and imbibe His life of love, patience, humility and peace.

Oyewumi in his Easter message through his media unit to the Christians on Sunday, noted that Easter is a unique period that reminds us of God’s love for all mankind which made Him send His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ to die for the sins of the whole world to save humanity from eternal damnation.

The senator representing Osun West senatorial district, further urged Christians to strive to live a sacrificial life and show unconditional love to all men irrespective of religion, ethnicity and social status, saying we all belong to the same Father (God) who loves His children equally without discrimination whatsoever.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Osun State and Nigeria as a whole need peace and unity at this point in time. We cannot afford to allow ourselves to be divided along religious or ethnic divides. We must allow peace to reign to make progress” he noted

Senator Oyewumi while acknowledging the economic difficulties faced by the people of the state and entire nation, he encouraged them to see it as a temporary setback and expressed his confidence that they would overcome the difficulty in no distance future.

He used the occasion to appeal to Nigerians to shun hate speech and refrain from divisive tendencies capable of fanning the embers of disunity that could plunge the country into avoidable disaster.

Oyewumi added that, instead of allowing our diversity to tear us apart, we should learn to accommodate our differences, respect one another, show compassion and kindness as well as embracing peace which is a Panacea for rapid and sustainable development.

News continues after this Advertisement