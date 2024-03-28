Connect with us

Army declares eight wanted over killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama
Gov Alex Otti flags off Nunya-Eluama Road

Nigeria beat Ghana 2-1 in international friendly

FAAC bazaar continues as FG, states, LGs share N1.2trn for February

Gumi disagrees with FG, says Nigerians not financing terrorism

UN lauds Gov Otti’s leadership style

Akpabio says killers of soldiers in Delta may be foreign mercenaries

AFC joins Ecobank and Soto Gallery to host +234ArtArt Exhibition to elevate African art

EFCC slams N84bn money laundering charges against Yahaya Bello, others

Tinubu withdraws Ruby Onwudiwe’s nomination to CBN board over support for Peter Obi

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigerian Army has declared eight individuals wanted in connection with killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli local government area of Delta State.

The Army disclosed this in a post via its official X account on Thursday, a day after the slain soldiers were buried amid tears in Abuja.

Among those declared wanted are AKEVWRU DANIEL OMOTEGBONO (A.K.A AMAGBEM), PROF. ΕΚΡΕΚΡΟ ARTHUR, ANDAOWEI DENNIS BAKRIRI, IGOLI EBI, AKATA MALAWA DAVID, SINCLEAR OLIKI,cCLEMENT IKOLO OGHENERUKEVWE and REUBEN BARU

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

