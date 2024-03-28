Army declares eight wanted over killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama

The Nigerian Army has declared eight individuals wanted in connection with killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli local government area of Delta State.

The Army disclosed this in a post via its official X account on Thursday, a day after the slain soldiers were buried amid tears in Abuja.

Among those declared wanted are AKEVWRU DANIEL OMOTEGBONO (A.K.A AMAGBEM), PROF. ΕΚΡΕΚΡΟ ARTHUR, ANDAOWEI DENNIS BAKRIRI, IGOLI EBI, AKATA MALAWA DAVID, SINCLEAR OLIKI,cCLEMENT IKOLO OGHENERUKEVWE and REUBEN BARU

