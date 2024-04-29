Assailants suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday, murdered at least four persons, including an infant, while many others were injured at Nimbo community in Uzo – Uwani LGA of Enugu State.

Nimbo is the same community where the Fulani herders in 2016 killed sores of people, generating nationwide outrage.

The attacks have become frequent in recent weeks, despite assurances of protection by the Enugu state government.

Meanwhile, the latest attack have been condemned by many, including Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, who recalled visiting the community when the 2016 attack happened.

“I just read reports of yet another senseless killing of harmless and defenseless villagers in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state over the weekend. I find the report very disturbing especially recalling that these terror-mongers have continued to unleash terror on the people of Uzo-uwani over the years,” he wrote via his X handle, @PeterObi on Monday.

“Uzo Uwani is one of the areas I have closely related with and remained supportive to. I am pained by how these attacks have made the people of the area to live in constant fear of terror and death.

“I recall that in 2015, a hostel of one of the best secondary schools in that area, Mater Amabilis, Adani was completely razed by fire, and the students were without a hostel.

“When I read the reports, I quickly intervened, rebuilt the hostel and handed it over to the School Management by March 2016. A month after that, the people of Nimbo Community in the same Uzo Uwani were senselessly murdered, and this attracted national attention.

“I attended their funeral alongside the Former Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. I helped in consoling and rehabilitating the victims. My heart, again, goes out to the people of Uzo Uwani who have continued to experience these incessant attacks.

“We must not allow further spilling of the blood of innocent Nigerians under any guise. Enough must now be enough. The government should show visible commitment to the security of lives and property of the Nigerian people.

“Uzo Uwani local government area of Enugu state is the main agricultural bed of the state and the continued insecurity there will have far-reaching consequences on food production in the state.

“Security agencies should be proactive especially as this area has become prone to these attacks and take necessary actions to avert future occurrences.

“I sincerely commiserate with the people of Uzo-uwani who lost their loved ones to this cruel attack and indeed all the many victims of insecurity in our nation.

“May God Almighty grant eternal rest to the dead, grant quick recovery to the wounded and heal our land bleeding profusely from insecurity.”

Similarly, Chijioke Edeoga, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the last election in Enugu, said the attack is intolerable and demand immediate and resolute action from both the state and federal governments.

“I strongly condemn the recent horrific attack on Ugwujoro in Nimbo Community of Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State by suspected killer herdsmen,” he wrote via his X account, @chijioke_edeoga.

“These appalling acts have resulted in the tragic loss of lives and inflicted deep anguish upon innocent residents. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this time of profound sorrow.

“The ongoing violence and bloodshed perpetrated by assailants believed to be killer herdsmen are intolerable and demand immediate and resolute action from both the state and federal governments. I urge the authorities to prioritize the security of our communities and swiftly bring the perpetrators of these atrocities to justice.

“Ndi-Enugu, I urge heightened vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement agencies. Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or movements to the appropriate authorities promptly. Your active engagement is crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities.

“Furthermore, I appeal to the President to do more to secure farmlands and farmers not only in the North, but also in the East, particularly in Enugu State in alignment with his food security agenda. It is essential to safeguard our agricultural lands and ensure the safety of farmers, who play a critical role in our nation’s food production and economic stability. By enhancing security measures in these regions.

“I also express gratitude to the President for the efforts made so far in combating security challenges in Enugu State. However, more needs to be done, especially in areas like Eha-Amufu in Isi Uzo LG and Uzo Uwani LGA, where communities continue to face threats and occupation by killer herdsmen. I appeal for increased interventions to ensure the complete restoration of peace and security in these affected areas.

“The safety and security of every citizen, particularly our farmers, are paramount and non-negotiable. Let us stand united against violence and work together to foster peace and harmony in our beloved Enugu State.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Enugu State Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe is yet to respond to an enquiry sent on the latest attack.

