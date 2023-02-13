'Don't sit on the fence,' Obi appeals to Nigerian voters

Exactly 12 days to the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, has charged Nigeria who may not have made of their mind whether or how to vote that this is not the time to sit on the fence.

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, Obi said that this is the decision time and everybody must be involved because Nigeria is at a historic junction in her life.

“We are down the stretch with 12 days to go. I have a message for Nigerians, especially those that are sitting on the fence. It is DECISION TIME”

Obi said that every nation has significant moments in its history when a situation arises, which requires that nation take specific steps that would mark her turning point, noting that “Nigeria is at that historical junction”

The LP flag bearer remarked that how we have done as a nation is no longer in a debate that we have done poorly due to bad leadership, but noted that we must now seize this moment and save Nigeria now or never.

“Twelve days from now, we will be called upon to make very hard choices. It won’t be about tribe or religion; it won’t be about the traditional sentiments of my turn. It will be about National interest.

According to the former Anambra state Governor “we have gambled with Nigeria, her destiny and fate of our children. That must stop as “we must revisit lessons learned and missed opportunities”

“What Nigeria needs now is a visionary, transformational leader, capable of moving the country in the direction of National Rebirth”

The LP standard bearer noted that “for long we trusted the elders. Those of us born after independence must now be allowed to reshape the destiny of the nation.

Answering a rhetorical question in his tweet, what kind of a leader does Nigeria need at this time, Obi said “ we need leaders who will take full responsibility to protect Nigerian lives, property, and prosperity” noting “that is what Datti and I. Represent”

He stated that banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herds clashes, millions of children out on our streets, hunger, unemployment, and poverty are not our portion and can’t be.

Finally, Obi said that the moment calls for a new kind of leader and said that he and Datti have set out their vision and plan and are now asking Nigerians to give them the mandate to deliver on them